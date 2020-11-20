Advertisement

Car crashes into restaurant on Woodville Highway

A vehicle crashed into the Seineyard restaurant Friday afternoon.
A vehicle crashed into the Seineyard restaurant Friday afternoon.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A vehicle crashed into the Seineyard restaurant in Leon County Friday afternoon.

The vehicle came through the wall and partially into the dining room of the business, located along Woodville Highway just north of Woodville.

Deputies from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Officials tell WCTV the driver is okay and no one else was hurt. No estimate yet on the damage caused to the building.

Leon County EMS, Tallahassee Fire Department and Woodville Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

