COVID-19 testing nearly doubles at FAMU’s Bragg Stadium

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rapid COVID-19 testing at FAMU Bragg Stadium as seen a rush this week as students and community members prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Health service officials at the testing site say they’ve administered nearly double the amount of daily tests the last couple of days.

Director of Student Health Services Dr. Tanya Tatum says while they were seeing about 1,000 tests over the last couple of weeks, nearly 2,000 were done on Wednesday.

“There are a lot of people coming to test. A lot of college students, a lot of people from the community, I think because of the holidays coming up they’re coming to test prior to their travel plans,” Tatum said. “We’re offering the rapid test now, and once people know if they’re positive or not they’re able to make changes in their behavior, like self-isolate.”

While she says it’s encouraging to see more people testing, they’re also seeing an increase in positive cases.

It’s one of the reasons health officials are encouraging families to keep Thanksgiving gatherings small, and get tested before getting together with family.

Some students are taking that advice to heart.

“I’m obviously around other people my age, and I can’t really trust that every one is staying home and social distancing, so I’d rather just get tested and be sure for the sake of my family. I’d hate for this to be the last Thanksgiving or holiday season,” said Autumn Day. “Grandma won’t be there, some of our more at risk people are going to stay home. We’re still going to try and wear masks.”

Tatum says they’re encouraging people to keep holiday get togethers to just immediate family.

If traveling is still ahead, she says, as they say at FAMU, “know before you go.”

