Advertisement

Florida Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Rick Scott talks about legislation on Capitol Hill.
Sen. Rick Scott talks about legislation on Capitol Hill.(CNN)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a press release from his office.

The release says Scott came into contact with a person who had COVID-19 when he returned to Florida on the evening of Friday, Nov. 13. The senator was in quarantine at his home in Naples since he learned about the contact.

Although Scott had several rapid tests return negative results throughout the week, a PCR test he took Tuesday came back positive Friday morning.

“I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms. I will be working from home in Naples until it is safe for me to return to Washington, D.C. I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others,” Scott says in a statement. “Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year. But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance. We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients and I pray that by next Thanksgiving, COVID-19 will be a thing of the past.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a deadly shooting in the 2300...
Tallahassee Police: One dead, one in serious injury following shooting on Mission Road
File photo of Florida A&M University's campus.
FAMU bathroom bomber could be released from prison
Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run crash on West Pensacola Street
Dog barking
Jackson Co. man killed by pack of stray dogs
Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby

Latest News

TPD says the suspect, 27-year-old Ryan Walters, was arrested Thursday and taken to the Leon...
Tallahassee police make arrest in West Pensacola St. fatal hit and run
What’s Brewing? Nov. 20, 2020
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 20, 2020
What's Brewing? Nov. 20, 2020