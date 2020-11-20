Florida Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a press release from his office.

The release says Scott came into contact with a person who had COVID-19 when he returned to Florida on the evening of Friday, Nov. 13. The senator was in quarantine at his home in Naples since he learned about the contact.

Although Scott had several rapid tests return negative results throughout the week, a PCR test he took Tuesday came back positive Friday morning.

“I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms. I will be working from home in Naples until it is safe for me to return to Washington, D.C. I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others,” Scott says in a statement. “Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year. But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance. We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients and I pray that by next Thanksgiving, COVID-19 will be a thing of the past.”

