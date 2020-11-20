‘Just keep working’: Raiders set to host second-round game against West Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following their first-round playoff victory against Ed White, the Rickards Raiders return home this week for a matchup against West Florida.

Last week’s game against Ed White, which the Raiders won 21-14, marked the first time Rickards had left the county lines this season.

This week, the Raiders are preparing for a Jaguar team that put up 40 points against Pensacola.

“We have to keep working, though. Our offense could have scored a little more and our defense could have stopped them from scoring,” said senior defensive back Kameron Bell. “So just keep working. As the games go by, teams are going to get harder every time. So just keep working.”

The Raiders and Jags are set for a 7 p.m. kick. A Rickards win and they’ll be in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2016.

