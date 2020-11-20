Murals honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rosa Parks come to life in Frenchtown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two women who made history are now making their mark on Tallahassee.

Murals of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Rosa Parks are being painted in Frenchtown.

The project started in October following the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Community organizers wanted to paint a mural in the late Justice’s honor.

Karen Woodall, Executive Director of the Florida People’s Advocacy Center, offered up the two blank brick walls on the building.

After conducting community surveys, they decided to add a second mural of Rosa Parks.

The group raised more than $12,000 for the project. This week the walls began coming to life.

Artist Kollet Hardeman is a Tallahassee native, but now lives in Texas. She has several murals throughout the city, but this one is something special.

“Art heals, art loves. Art has a very, very profound impact on people that it touches,” Hardeman said.

Hardeman says she has gotten push back on social media after doing pieces dedicated to RBG. But this project coming together, she says, is an example of how much it’s needed.

“I try to stay very neutral on politics and let the art speak for itself. But I do use my art to show respect, and that’s what these two pieces were focused on,” Hardeman said. “Not any one thing that RBG stood for, Rosa Parks stood for. It’s respect for the women that came before me.”

The artist added that she doesn’t want the next generation of young women to forget what women like Ginsburg and Parks fought for, and these murals can help their legacy live on.

Hardeman is painting three more murals in the area dedicated to Justice Ginsburg.

An official unveiling for the mural will take place Tuesday at 10:00am.

