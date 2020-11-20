NFC football hopes experience of 2018 state title helps in 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Christian football team looks to advance to the regional finals with a win against North Florida Educational Institute on Friday.

Last week, NFC won the battle of Meridian Road for the second time this season against Maclay.

When the Eagles have the offense going, they are hard to stop. In their five wins this year, the Eagles have scored at least 32 points and are averaging 42.6 points per victory.

For seniors like Deandrae McCray, they feel the experience of winning it all in 2018 is helping them in this year’s playoffs.

“I think that experience helps a lot. We know what it takes here, the tradition of this program. It’s a very high program and I think that experience helps us out a lot,” he said.

NFC hosts North Florida Educational Institute Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.