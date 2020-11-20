Seminoles look to snap five-game losing streak at hands of #4 Tigers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ahead of Saturday, there hasn’t been a ton of the usual excitement and fanfare that is accustomed in the buildup to a Florida State/Clemson game week.

And the lack of much enthusiasm is understandable: Clemson is still hoping to compete for a national title while FSU is still in the midst of finding it’s identity. The Tigers have won 36 total games since the start of the 2018 season while the Seminoles have won 13. Clemson has won five-straight games against FSU, the Tigers’ longest such streak ever in the series, and have allowed 14 or fewer points in four of those meetings, including in each of the last three.

When you have a game featuring two teams on diverging tracks, a lack of enthusiasm is bound to come along with the territory.

But, while it may not seem like it, there actually is room for optimism, especially if you’re an FSU fan.

The Seminoles have played their best football against Top 5 competition this year, of which the #4 Tigers are. FSU led Notre Dame by three points after one quarter and came as close as nine points in the second half at the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish earlier this season and shocked the fifth-ranked Tar Heels at Doak one week later, torching them to a 24-point lead before having to fight off a second-half comeback in the Noles’ most-recent win.

Since that win, though, the Noles have struggled in just about every aspect: They’ve scored no more than 22 points in a game, which was done last week in their loss to N.C. State and have passed for just 200 yards once in that span (again, last week against the Wolfpack).

There are a couple of historical nuggets to Saturday’s matchup for the Noles: Clemson marks FSU’s third Top 5 opponent this season, making this year the first since 1993 that FSU will have played three Top 5 teams in one campaign and the first year since 1984 that all three games will be played within the confines of a regular-season schedule.

A loss on Saturday would be FSU’s fourth consecutive defeat in the regular season, marking the first-such streak for the Noles since they lost five straight in the 1975 season.

FSU last dropped four straight to end last season (losses at Florida and against Arizona State in the Sun Bowl) and to open 2020 (vs. Georgia Tech, at Miami).

