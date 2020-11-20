Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Friday morning, Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott released a statement saying he tested positive for COVID-19. According to his office, the senator came into contact with someone after returning to Florida on Friday evening. That person later tested positive for the virus. The statement said that Scott had been quarantining at his home in Naples since that exposure.

The statement says: “After several negative tests, I learned I was positive this morning. I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms. I will be working from home in Naples until it is safe for me to return to Washington, D.C. I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others. Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year. But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance. We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients and I pray that by next Thanksgiving, COVID-19 will be a thing of the past.”

After several negative tests, I learned I was positive for COVID-19 this AM. I’m feeling good & experiencing very mild symptoms. I’ll be working from home until it’s safe for me to return to DC. I remind everyone to be careful & do the right things to protect yourselves & others. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 20, 2020

Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 20, 2020

Earlier this week, Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley tested positive for the virus. At 87 years old, he’s the second-oldest senator and the longest-serving Republican senator. At least 31 lawmakers have also been diagnosed with the virus or have been presumed COVID-19 positive.

Just last week, Scott was elected chairman of National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Senate GOP’s group dedicated to winning Senate races at a time when the party maintains a razor-thin majority in the upper chamber. With Georgia’s two Senate runoffs slated for Jan. 5, the Democrats have a chance to flip those seats blue. That would create a tie in the Senate, meaning Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could be a tie-breaking vote on key legislative issues.

Scott’s role on Capitol Hill is quickly growing in prominence, as he just joined Congress last year. He previously served as Governor of Florida for two terms, and then went on to win Florida’s highly-competitive Senate race in November 2018 against incumbent Democratic Senator Bill Nelson.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.