Advertisement

Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Rick Scott talks about legislation on Capitol Hill.
Sen. Rick Scott talks about legislation on Capitol Hill.(CNN)
By Alana Austin
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Friday morning, Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott released a statement saying he tested positive for COVID-19. According to his office, the senator came into contact with someone after returning to Florida on Friday evening. That person later tested positive for the virus. The statement said that Scott had been quarantining at his home in Naples since that exposure.

The statement says: “After several negative tests, I learned I was positive this morning. I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms. I will be working from home in Naples until it is safe for me to return to Washington, D.C. I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others. Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year. But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance. We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients and I pray that by next Thanksgiving, COVID-19 will be a thing of the past.”

Earlier this week, Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley tested positive for the virus. At 87 years old, he’s the second-oldest senator and the longest-serving Republican senator. At least 31 lawmakers have also been diagnosed with the virus or have been presumed COVID-19 positive.

Just last week, Scott was elected chairman of National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Senate GOP’s group dedicated to winning Senate races at a time when the party maintains a razor-thin majority in the upper chamber. With Georgia’s two Senate runoffs slated for Jan. 5, the Democrats have a chance to flip those seats blue. That would create a tie in the Senate, meaning Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could be a tie-breaking vote on key legislative issues.

Scott’s role on Capitol Hill is quickly growing in prominence, as he just joined Congress last year. He previously served as Governor of Florida for two terms, and then went on to win Florida’s highly-competitive Senate race in November 2018 against incumbent Democratic Senator Bill Nelson.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a deadly shooting in the 2300...
Tallahassee Police: One dead, one in serious injury following shooting on Mission Road
File photo of Florida A&M University's campus.
FAMU bathroom bomber could be released from prison
Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run crash on West Pensacola Street
Dog barking
Jackson Co. man killed by pack of stray dogs
Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election,...
Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans
The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."
Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time