Tallahassee police make arrest in West Pensacola St. fatal hit and run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it has made an arrest in Tuesday’s fatal hit and run on West Pensacola Street.

TPD says the suspect, 27-year-old Ryan Walters, was arrested Thursday and taken to the Leon County Jail.

“Driving is a responsibility. If you are involved in a vehicle crash, Florida law requires that you immediately contact local law enforcement,” TPD’s press release says.

If you see a crash, TPD says to call them at 850-891-4200.

