Tallahassee Turkey Trot urging more participants to help local non-profits in need during pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Organizers of the Tallahassee Turkey Trot say the longtime tradition is still on, although thousands of people won’t be lining up at the Southwood starting point.

In fact, it looks like it could be a much smaller event altogether, which will impact several non-profits that usually benefit: With just a week to go, less than 900 people are signed up as opposed to the traditional 5,000-6,000 participants.

“Can’t put 6,000 people packed onto Esplanade Road,” said David Yom, with the Turkey Trot.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are thinking outside the lines.

“People are encouraged to go out their front door,” Yom explained.

The Trot is planning a 90-minute live broadcast on YouTube, that includes the national anthem, the ringing of the Turkey Trot bell and tracking some of the runners, hoping to keep a sense of community while helping the community.

Every year, the run benefits three local charities, including The Kearney Center, which was recently forced to take a $1 million loan to help them safely house residents amid the pandemic.

“I know they only gave a fifth of the normal registrations this year and so that means only a fifth of the profits we would normally see this year,” said Holly Bernardo with The Kearney Center. “We need support of donors now more than ever.”

“We have good causes that need your help and we’d love to have people come out and register,” Yom added.

So if burning some extra calories before the big feast isn’t enough motivation, maybe giving back to your community is.

Registration is only $14. You can register for this year’s run by clicking here.

