TPD creates proactive patrols to enhance pedestrian and bicyclist safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The University of North Florida and the Institute of Police Technology and Management created a new contract with the Tallahassee Police Department focused on educating the public about pedestrian and bicycle laws; TPD will conduct proactive patrols in certain locations through Feb. 2021.

Leon County is one of the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes that result in serious or fatal injury to pedestrians and cyclists.

A group of about 20 officers will be participating; they did additional training on bicycle and pedestrian laws on Nov. 19. Under the program, they’ll sign up for additional hours on their days off to enforce those laws.

“The officers who are handling these different details are not officers who are responding to calls for service; now, if something happens near them they will address it. But it’s really those officers are strictly meant to be there, to be seen, so people can think again before they decide to jaywalk,” said Lieutenant Isaac Boykin of TPD’s Traffic and Airport Units.

The new program does not necessarily mean more tickets, but rather, is focused on education.

Lieutenant Boykin says distracted driving can also be a problem; he’s hoping just the presence of the officers can make people pay more attention.

“When they see an officer out enforcing, they will look at their speed limit. If they’re looking at their phone, they’ll consider, ‘Hey, maybe I ought to put this down, just for a second, so I can drive safely, at least past this officer.’ Even if it doesn’t stick,” said Boykin.

The locations and times are listed below.

West Pensacola Street from Appleyard Drive to White Drive from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays

West Tennessee Street from Dewey Street to North Adams Street from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays

West Tennessee Street from Ocala Road to West Brevard Street from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Apalachee Parkway from Linda Ann Drive to Capital Circle Southeast from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Mondays and Sundays

Apalachee Parkway from Idlewild Drive to East Copper Creek Drive from 5 - 9 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays

North Monroe Street from Balsam Terrace to Callaway Road from noon to midnight on Wednesdays and Thursdays

Capital Circle Northwest from West Tennessee Street to Peddie Drive from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays

West Tennessee Street from Lukeman Lane to Junco Court from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays

Capital Circle Southeast from Highland Oak Terrace to Crescent Drive from 7 - 9 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Old Bainbridge Road from Dover Street to West Tharpe Street from 2 - 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays

