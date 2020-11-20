Valdosta City Schools say 140 students quarantine for possible exposure to COVID-19
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools have released its weekly COVID-19 update and says nine students in the system have tested positive while another 140 are quarantining after possible exposure.
The system ads that five employees are quarantined while 13 have tested positive.
The full breakdown from VCS can be seen below.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.