Valdosta City Schools say 140 students quarantine for possible exposure to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools have released its weekly COVID-19 update and says nine students in the system have tested positive while another 140 are quarantining after possible exposure.

The system ads that five employees are quarantined while 13 have tested positive.

The full breakdown from VCS can be seen below.

Valdosta City Schools have released its weekly COVID-19 update and says nine students in the system have tested positive while another 140 are quarantining after possible exposure. (Valdosta City Schools)

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.