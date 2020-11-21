Advertisement

After another violent weekend, Gadsden County clergy prepare for prayer vigil

The shooting death of a 19-year-old in Quincy is just the latest act of violence prompting local clergy to hold a prayer vigil Saturday in rural Gadsden County.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Healing a hurting community is no easy task. Faith leaders in Gadsden County are coming together Saturday to try to do just that after a series of deadly shootings.

The group of local pastors will hold a prayer vigil at Sawdust Park Saturday morning, from 10 a.m. to Noon.

Pastor Terrence Milton, who preaches at Bear Creek Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, is one of the organizers.

“We got to try everything we possibly can,” he said.

The vigil will come after two lives were lost at the hands of gun violence last weekend. The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a homicide off Dewey Johnson Way in Gretna Saturday evening, and Quincy Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was killed late Sunday night.

Pastor Milton said he didn’t know if a prayer vigil will be enough to change everything, but it’s a great place to start.

“I’m not certain but I pray that it will. They need to see us from inside the walls of the church and on the outside in the community, and let them know there’s a better way, there are other opportunities, other avenues they can take part of,” he said.

