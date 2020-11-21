FSU-Clemson game postponed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced that the FSU-Clemson game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to begin at noon.

“Our first priority is the health of our student-athletes, and I appreciate the protocols that have been put in place by FSU and the ACC to ensure everyone’s health while allowing us to play this season,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “It’s unfortunate that we will not have the opportunity to compete today, but we hope to be able to play Clemson in December. I am thankful for the support and coordination between our administration, Clemson and the ACC office. Our team will now turn our focus to hosting Virginia next week.”

The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game. Both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

More details regarding the rescheduled game, including ticket information, will be announced at a later date.

The Seminoles (2-6, 1-6 ACC) and Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) meet each year. Clemson has won five in a row in the series. FSU has a 20-13 advantage in the series, including a 12-5 mark at home. FSU is 17-11 against the Tigers with both teams being in the ACC.

FSU is scheduled to return to action next Saturday when they host Virginia. Kickoff and television for that game has not yet been announced.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more information.

