Cooking with Will - Pumpkin Puree

1 pie pumpkin
- Using a meat cleaver split the pumpkin down the middle and scoop out the seeds.
- bake in a 400 degree oven for one hour and let cool for one hour
- scoop out the meat and puree in a blender or food processor
- store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks or freeze for 6 months
Pumpkin seed brittle
2-3 pumpkins worth of seeds
3 cups of sugar
1 1/2 cups water
1 tsp cinnimon
1/2 tsp salt
- toast the pumpkin seeds in 2 tsp of oil until fragrant, about 5 minutes, toss in the cinnimon
- place the sugar and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil, reduce the head and cook until the sugar reaches 320 degrees, about 20 minutes
- pour onto a sheet pan lined with either parchment paper or a silicon mat
- let cool for 2 hours and break apart
Pumpkin moose
2 cups pumpkin puree
1 block of cream cheese
1/4 cup of sugar
1 table spoon pumpkin pie spice
2 cups heavy cream
a dash of cayenne pepper
Mix ingredients together, place in a cream whipper. Insert the C02 charger, shake 20 times and let sit for 60 seconds
if you don’t have a cream whipper, use whipped cream and fold the rest of the ingredients in.
