Cooking with Will - Pumpkin Puree

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV chef Will Ward shares the recipe for his Pumpkin Puree.

1 pie pumpkin

Using a meat cleaver split the pumpkin down the middle and scoop out the seeds.

bake in a 400 degree oven for one hour and let cool for one hour

scoop out the meat and puree in a blender or food processor

store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks or freeze for 6 months

Pumpkin seed brittle

2-3 pumpkins worth of seeds

3 cups of sugar

1 1/2 cups water

1 tsp cinnimon

1/2 tsp salt

toast the pumpkin seeds in 2 tsp of oil until fragrant, about 5 minutes, toss in the cinnimon

place the sugar and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil, reduce the head and cook until the sugar reaches 320 degrees, about 20 minutes

pour onto a sheet pan lined with either parchment paper or a silicon mat

let cool for 2 hours and break apart

Pumpkin moose

2 cups pumpkin puree

1 block of cream cheese

1/4 cup of sugar

1 table spoon pumpkin pie spice

2 cups heavy cream

a dash of cayenne pepper

Mix ingredients together, place in a cream whipper. Insert the C02 charger, shake 20 times and let sit for 60 seconds

if you don’t have a cream whipper, use whipped cream and fold the rest of the ingredients in.

