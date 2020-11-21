TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 12 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:

Pensacola Catholic at Florida High

North Florida Educational Institute at NFC

Westover at Cairo

West Florida at Rickards

Lincoln at Atlantic Coast

University Christian at St. John Paul II

Fleming Island at Chiles

Taylor County at Bozeman

Monroe at Bainbridge

Dougherty at Thomas County Central

Irwin County at Turner County

Valwood at Tiftarea

Clinch County at Lanier County

Madison County at Hilliard

Plus a look ahead to next week’s matchups.

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Football Friday Night: November 20, 2020 FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: The WCTV Sports team runs down all the scores and highlights from high school football action across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, November 20, 2020

