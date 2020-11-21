Football Friday Night: November 20, 2020
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 12 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.
Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:
- Pensacola Catholic at Florida High
- North Florida Educational Institute at NFC
- Westover at Cairo
- West Florida at Rickards
- Lincoln at Atlantic Coast
- University Christian at St. John Paul II
- Fleming Island at Chiles
- Taylor County at Bozeman
- Monroe at Bainbridge
- Dougherty at Thomas County Central
- Irwin County at Turner County
- Valwood at Tiftarea
- Clinch County at Lanier County
- Madison County at Hilliard
Plus a look ahead to next week’s matchups.
You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.