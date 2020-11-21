Advertisement

“It’s sad there is so much violence going on,” Gadsden County faith leaders hold prayer vigil

"It's sad that so much violence is going on," said Latrenda Gainous.
"It’s sad that so much violence is going on,” said Latrenda Gainous.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local pastors and community in Gadsden County came together on Saturday for a prayer vigil after the recent string of violence.

Just last weekend two lives were lost to gun violence.

For the families affected, it’s a heartbreaking reminder that young lives have been taken too soon.

“Jarquavious Gunn, 19 years old now was shot and killed and it’s sad that so much violence is going on,” said Latrenda Gainous, a community leader in Sawdust.

Pastor Terrence Milton, with Bear Creek Missionary Baptist Church, hopes younger people in the community will know there are better options out there than turning to gangs and violence.

“A lot of folks know what’s happening. We have this mentality of I’m not snitching but here again when you’re not telling what’s happening and you are aware of it, you’re just as guilty,” said Pastor Milton.

While families continue to heal, their message to the community so that no other life is lost: if you see something, say something.

“Because if you don’t say something it could be your child that’s the victim and then ‘uh oh’ it’s too late,” said Latrenda Gainous.

A funeral is set to take place Sunday for 19-year-old Jarquavious Gunn who was killed during last Sunday’s shooting.

