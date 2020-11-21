Advertisement

Officers discover shooting victim during crash investigation on West Tharpe

A homicide investigation is underway after TPD discovered a shooting victim at a crash scene.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officer discovered a shooting victim inside a crashed vehicle Friday night, Tallahassee Police announced Saturday afternoon.

According to TPD, officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at the intersection of West Tharpe Street and Fairlane Road around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Police say a vehicle had crashed into a tree, and an unconscious male was found in the driver’s seat. Officers attempted to save his life, but he died on scene. The press release indicates it was during those efforts officers realized the victim had been shot.

TPD is asking anyone who witnesses the shooting to contact them by calling 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

