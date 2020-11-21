Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 21 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The morning was milder than earlier in the work week as temps were mostly in the 50s and 60s with lingering clouds in some locations. The sky is forecast to become more partly cloudy later in the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80. There is a very low-grade potential for an isolated shower, mainly in the eastern viewing area and along the Gulf Coast.

The same low rain chances will be back Sunday with a high near 80 and the morning low in the upper 50s. A weak cold front is forecast to enter the area late Sunday into early Monday morning. The weather will be quiet and somewhat mild Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s.

A weak cold front is forecast to enter the eastern U.S. late Wednesday, bringing a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be near 80 with morning lows in the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

