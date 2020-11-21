Advertisement

Suspect targets deputy with car, starts chase up U.S. 27 in Leon County

A viewer captured this photo of LCSO deputies pursuing a suspect after targeting his deputy...
A viewer captured this photo of LCSO deputies pursuing a suspect after targeting his deputy with his vehicle.(WCTV)
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A deputy responding to a theft report at a Leon County Walmart was targeted by a suspect in a vehicle, sparking a pursuit up U.S. 27 into Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, a Leon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed with WCTV.

It wasn’t clear from initial reports if the suspect hit the deputy with his vehicle, or if the deputy was injured. The spokesperson said the suspect was in custody, but not before leading deputies into Gadsden County, wrecking his vehicle, and fleeing on foot.

Florida Highway Patrol assisted LCSO with the pursuit, ultimately aiding in the arrest of the suspect, LCSO said.

There is no threat to the public, the spokesperson confirmed.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

