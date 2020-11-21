Advertisement

TPD investigating bank robbery on Capital Circle Northwest

Police are investigating a bank robbery in NW Tallahassee. TPD says its an active investigation.
Police are investigating a bank robbery in NW Tallahassee. TPD says its an active investigation.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after a bank robbery in Northwest Tallahassee Saturday morning, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

A TPD spokesperson confirmed an investigation was underway ay First Commerce Federal Credit Union, located at 1460 Capital Circle Northwest. It happened just after 9:30 a.m.

Authorities said it’s an active investigation. TPD couldn’t provide further details, including if there was anyone in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

