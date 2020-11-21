Various organizations meeting the need across Tallahassee with Thanksgiving meal giveaways

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With Thanksgiving less than a week away, groups across Tallahassee are trying to make sure everyone has a meal for the holiday.

For many families though, a nice Thanksgiving meal during the pandemic wasn’t possible.

The Southside Rotary Club partnered with the Catering with Care Café to provide 100 free meals to college students during its drive-thru Thanksgiving.

And for many college students across Tallahassee, this year may be the first Thanksgiving they won’t be able to spend time with their families.

Tallahassee Community College also met the need for its students who have to spend the holiday away from home.

“This year it’s different cause I’m up here in Tallahassee. I’m from South Florida, so I’m not around my family but I’m around my roommate,” said Christen Bradshaw, a freshman at TCC.

On Friday, select students were given a free bag of groceries with everything needed for a perfect Thanksgiving dinner, along with a sweet treat.

“I think it’s awesome. I didn’t expect everything, I really didn’t expect the gift card. But yeah I haven’t even looked at my bag yet, but this is great I’m so excited and I can’t wait to go through it and make something out of it,” said Bradshaw.

TCC’s President, Jim Murdaugh, says they want students to feel at home during the holidays.

“We try to make sure that no student feels alone, that we are there for them not just in class but out of class as well,” said Murdaugh.

“When we think about food insecurity, it is real and we are doing our part in serving the needs of students who may not have a place to go during these holiday periods,” said Dr. Gerald Jones, Dean of Student Services at TCC.

Meanwhile, at Bond Community Health Center, volunteers fed about 600 families during their meal distribution.

“The pandemic has really put a lot of these families in a really bad spot when it comes to being able to provide basic needs and basic food, so with Thanksgiving coming up, we wanted to make sure that we were able to go out and help with that as much as we could,” said Xavier McClinton with the Beta Nu Chapter of Alpha Inc.

And there are other food distributions happening in Tallahassee before Thanksgiving.

Farm Share is hosting a Thanksgiving meal distribution on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 8:30 a.m. until supplies last. The event takes place at the Gene Cox Stadium on Paul Russel Road.

Second Harvest is hosting a pre-Thanksgiving food drive at Lively Technical College. The event also takes place Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. until noon while supplies last.

Second Harvest will host an event in Havana on Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Havana City Hall at noon.

