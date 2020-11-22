Advertisement

Crews battling large structure fire off N. Monroe near I-10

Crews are fighting a structure fire off N Monroe Street in Tallahassee.
Crews are fighting a structure fire off N Monroe Street in Tallahassee.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A large structure fire released massive plumes of smoke into the air Saturday night. According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the blaze initially ignited Saturday afternoon, but sparked back up after sunset.

Tallahassee Fire crews were on scene battling the fire as late as 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. The structure is located near Livingston Road, just off North Monroe street north of I-10.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

