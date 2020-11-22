Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday November 21st evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tonight, we’ll have a partly clear sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A few clouds will build in during the afternoon and isolated showers are possible in the east. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper-70s.

A weak cold front is expected to move into the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday night and into Monday. Temperatures will dip slightly, cooling into the mid-70s for much of the week. Another cold front will move through Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a chance for showers and a few storms.

