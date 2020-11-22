Advertisement

Local fans and organizations react to the postponement of the FSU and Clemson game

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A highly anticipated match-up between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles was postponed early Saturday morning just hours before kickoff, leaving fans and businesses reeling.

The postponement of the FSU and Clemson game Saturday happened so suddenly that fans didn’t think it was real, but when reality set in, so did the disappointment.

Danielle Robinson drove about five hours with her husband to watch Saturday’s game in Tallahassee from Port St Lucie, discovering the game they came to see was not going to happen.

“We get here and it says that the game is postponed it was almost like a joke,” exclaimed Robinson.

Die hard FSU fan John Gay tells WCTV that he was surprised to hear the news but understood the reasoning behind it.

“At first it was a shock of course but I think from a standpoint of health and the players, I think the right decision was made,” said John Gay.

Organizations like the Southern Scholarship Foundation however, are taking a hit from the game day postponement. The organization uses their parking lot to garner funds to support the free housing they provide for students in need,

President and CEO Shawn Woodin said he’s hopeful the rescheduling will make up for the loss.

“That absolutely is a point of good news from the day so we may not get the revenue today but hopefully people will be able to come out and see the game in December,” explained Woodin.

Robinson telling WCTV she found a silver lining, making new friends in the Capital City.

“We’re just now next season we know we’re going to catch up with some locals and some alumni and so we’re excited so it turned out to be good,” shared Robinson.

Although fans couldn’t watch the FSU against Clemson match-up Saturday, they potentially have a chance to do so on December 12th.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer captured this photo of LCSO deputies pursuing a suspect after targeting his deputy...
Suspect targets deputy with car, starts chase up U.S. 27 in Leon County
Police are investigating a bank robbery in NW Tallahassee. TPD says its an active investigation.
TPD investigating bank robbery on Capital Circle Northwest
FSU-Clemson game postponed after Clemson player tests positive for COVID-19
Crews are fighting a structure fire off N Monroe Street in Tallahassee.
Crews battling large structure fire off N. Monroe near I-10
A homicide investigation is underway after TPD discovered a shooting victim at a crash scene.
Officers discover shooting victim during crash investigation on West Tharpe

Latest News

Another cold front is on the way, but will it be enough to cool us off? Meteorologist Charles...
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Nov. 22 - Morning Update
Family receives bunk bed
Sleep in heavenly peace provides beds to 26 children
A viewer captured this photo of LCSO deputies pursuing a suspect after targeting his deputy...
Suspect targets deputy with car, starts chase up U.S. 27 in Leon County
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 22, 2020