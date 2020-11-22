Local fans and organizations react to the postponement of the FSU and Clemson game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A highly anticipated match-up between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles was postponed early Saturday morning just hours before kickoff, leaving fans and businesses reeling.

The postponement of the FSU and Clemson game Saturday happened so suddenly that fans didn’t think it was real, but when reality set in, so did the disappointment.

Danielle Robinson drove about five hours with her husband to watch Saturday’s game in Tallahassee from Port St Lucie, discovering the game they came to see was not going to happen.

“We get here and it says that the game is postponed it was almost like a joke,” exclaimed Robinson.

Die hard FSU fan John Gay tells WCTV that he was surprised to hear the news but understood the reasoning behind it.

“At first it was a shock of course but I think from a standpoint of health and the players, I think the right decision was made,” said John Gay.

Organizations like the Southern Scholarship Foundation however, are taking a hit from the game day postponement. The organization uses their parking lot to garner funds to support the free housing they provide for students in need,

President and CEO Shawn Woodin said he’s hopeful the rescheduling will make up for the loss.

“That absolutely is a point of good news from the day so we may not get the revenue today but hopefully people will be able to come out and see the game in December,” explained Woodin.

Robinson telling WCTV she found a silver lining, making new friends in the Capital City.

“We’re just now next season we know we’re going to catch up with some locals and some alumni and so we’re excited so it turned out to be good,” shared Robinson.

Although fans couldn’t watch the FSU against Clemson match-up Saturday, they potentially have a chance to do so on December 12th.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.