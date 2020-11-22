Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Nov. 22 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another somewhat-mild morning with cloudy conditions across parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia. The sky is forecast to become partly cloudy in most locations with highs reaching into the upper 70s. There will be a very low chance of a stray shower - mainly closer to I-75.

A weak cold front will pass Sunday night, ushering in (temporarily) cooler and drier air. Lows will be in the 50s Monday morning with highs in the 70s with a sunny sky. Tuesday morning will be a little cooler for the low (40s) with highs back into the 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Another cold front with a bit more potency is forecast to approach the viewing area late Wednesday and increase rain chances late in the day into Wednesday night. Rain chances will stay up for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the 70s.

The front will hang around Friday and Saturday, meaning it will not feel like Thanksgiving weekend outside. Highs will be close to 80s and morning lows near 60.

