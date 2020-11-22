Advertisement

Sleep in heavenly peace provides beds to 26 children

Family receives bunk bed
Family receives bunk bed(Sleep in Heavenly Peace)
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -

Right at this moment, roughly 3% of America’s children are sleeping without a bed. The local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking to change that. So far this year, they have provided 960 children in the Big Bend region, a place to lay their head.

More than fifty volunteers showed up to Osceola Supply to cut, tighten, and create, 15 bunk beds for children in need.

John Cousin, the President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace shares, “We are making a difference and it means so much to these kids to have a bed of their own and many of us have taken that for granted.”

For those that will receive these works of love, it may be the first time they have ever had a place to sleep.

VP of operations, Carl Craig states, “Most have been sleeping on the couch, or sleeping in mom and dads bed, or literally on the floor, and it is sad to see but when we walk in they have something they can call their own.”

And it is not just the bed itself, but sheets, blankets, and pillows.

“When the kids see it it is like Christmas to them,” expresses Craig.

And with covid-19, the need have been even greater, “In a matter of three weeks,” states Craig, “21 days, 60 some applicants.”

But Saturday, because of these volunteers, 26 children will now have a safe space to snooze, “It touches your heart” Craig details, “it’s a way of giving back to the families that really need it.”

SHP hopes to continue crafting havens of rest for children in our area.

If you would like to assist SHP they are looking for donations for blankets and quilts, as well as volunteers.

You can visit their web site at: https://www.shpbeds.org/

