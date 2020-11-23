Airman at Moody Air Force Base dies in motorcycle crash

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (WCTV) - Moody Air Force Base says one of its airmen died in a motorcycle crash on Friday, Nov. 20.

Senior Airman Stephen Harmon, 22, is the airman who died, according to the press release. He was assigned to the 723d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at the base. Harmon entered the Air Force on Jan. 2, 2018, and arrived at Moody on July 9, 2018.

Col. Daniel P Walls, 23d Wing Commander, says losing an airman is always a difficult experience.

“Airmen are at the core of everything we do as Flying Tigers,” said Col. Daniel P. Walls, 23d Wing Commander. “Team Moody is a close-knit family and the loss of one of our own will never get easier. I extend my deepest condolences to Stephen’s family, friends and wingmen impacted during this difficult time—especially to the men and women of the 723 AMXS.”

