Blueberry Bread Pudding with Lemon Pastry Cream

BLUEBERRY BREAD PUDDING

INGREDIENTS

1 (14-oz) Bakery brioche loaf, sliced

1 cup whole milk

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, divided

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 large eggs

1-pint fresh blueberries

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut bread slices into fourths. Whisk to combine in large bowl: milk, 2 tablespoons butter, cream, sugar, salt, and eggs until well blended. Grease a 3-quart baking dish with remaining butter. Place bread in baking dish and pour egg mixture and half of blueberries over bread. Work mixture with your hands until liquid is absorbed; let sit 20 minutes to fully hydrate bread.

2. Top bread mixture with remaining blueberries and place in oven. Bake 40 50 minutes or until lightly golden and center is just set. Remove from oven and let rest 20 minutes; serve.

LEMON PASTRY CREAM

INGREDIENTS

1 lemon, for zest

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups whole milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon lemon extract

5 large eggs, separated for yolks only Plastic wrap

METHOD

1. Zest lemon (2 teaspoons). Combine in medium saucepot: lemon zest, sugar, cornstarch, salt, milk, butter, and vanilla and lemon extracts until blended. Bring to a simmer over medium (do not boil).

2. Separate eggs for yolks (reserve whites for another recipe). Place egg yolks in small bowl and slowly whisk in 1/4 cup hot milk mixture to temper egg yolks. Whisk tempered yolks into milk mixture and continue to cook 1 2 minutes until mixture is 160°F. Strain mixture through fine strainer into a bowl and press plastic wrap directly onto the surface of pastry cream, to avoid a skin forming.

3. Chill 1-2 hours to cool; serve.

