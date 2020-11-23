Advertisement

Don’t let moose lick your cars, Canadian authorities caution

Authorities in Jasper, in Canada’s Alberta province, have put up signs asking motorists to avoid allowing moose to lick the salt off their cars.(Source: Parks Canada/Valerie Domaine/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JASPER, Alberta (CNN) - Canadian officials are warning people not to let moose lick their cars.

Moose find it hard to resist the salt that ends up on vehicles after it’s been spread on winter roads.

Many people at Jasper National Park stop on the side of the road to check out the moose, but officials say this can be dangerous when moose are too close to cars.

When that happens, they ask people to simply drive away.

