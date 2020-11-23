FAMU women to sit out 2020/21 hoops season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M has announced the Rattlers’ women’s basketball team will not compete in the upcoming 2020/21 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Florida A&M Women’s Basketball Opts Out of 2020-21 Competition https://t.co/vGCzRcmcuy — Florida A&M Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) November 23, 2020

“We are very disappointed but obviously we are taking concerns and circumstances within the women’s basketball program and COVID-19 very seriously. Student-athletes’ health and safety is and will remain our top priority,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha said. “The department of athletics and the University are committed to adhering to all COVID-19 protocols and making sure we keep every Rattler student-athlete safe.

“I’m disappointed for my two seniors and the young ladies who have worked very hard to get to this point; however, the safety and health of our student-athletes is our top priority. Although this was a tough decision, we will continue to support our young ladies during this time,” said new FAMU women’s head coach Shalon Pillow.

FAMU was set to open it’s campaign on Wednesday against Florida State at the Al Lawson Center.

The Rattlers’ women’s program joins Bethune-Cookman as members of the MEAC to sit out the 2020/21 season.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.