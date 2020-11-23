Advertisement

FAMU women to sit out 2020/21 hoops season

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M has announced the Rattlers’ women’s basketball team will not compete in the upcoming 2020/21 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We are very disappointed but obviously we are taking concerns and circumstances within the women’s basketball program and COVID-19 very seriously. Student-athletes’ health and safety is and will remain our top priority,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha said. “The department of athletics and the University are committed to adhering to all COVID-19 protocols and making sure we keep every Rattler student-athlete safe.

“I’m disappointed for my two seniors and the young ladies who have worked very hard to get to this point; however, the safety and health of our student-athletes is our top priority. Although this was a tough decision, we will continue to support our young ladies during this time,” said new FAMU women’s head coach Shalon Pillow.

FAMU was set to open it’s campaign on Wednesday against Florida State at the Al Lawson Center.

The Rattlers’ women’s program joins Bethune-Cookman as members of the MEAC to sit out the 2020/21 season.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects were identified as Steven Carpenter (right) and James Ward (left).
Suspects of U.S. 27 chase in Leon County identified
Crews are fighting a structure fire off N Monroe Street in Tallahassee.
Crews battling large structure fire off N. Monroe near I-10
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 22, 2020
FSU fans enjoying food and drinks after Saturday's game against Clemson was cancelled.
Local fans and organizations react to the postponement of the FSU and Clemson game
A homicide investigation is underway after TPD discovered a shooting victim at a crash scene.
Officers discover shooting victim during crash investigation on West Tharpe

Latest News

An official from the GHSA awaits the start of a football game.
GHSA moves playoff games for all 2A, 4A schools to Saturday
The St. John Paul II Panthers host the University Christian Christians from Jacksonville at...
Sideline Snapshots: St. John Paul II hosts University Christian
The St. John Paul II Panthers host the University Christian Christians from Jacksonville at...
Sideline Snapshots: St. John Paul II faces off against University Christian
FSU-Clemson game postponed after Clemson player tests positive for COVID-19