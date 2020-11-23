Florida CFO says Tallahassee area has more than $37 million in unclaimed property

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says there is more than $37 million in unclaimed property in the Tallahassee area. As part of his office’s “Holiday Money Hunt Hunt,” Patronis is encouraging Floridians to see if they or their business has unclaimed property in the state.

Statewide, there is $2 billion in unclaimed property, according to Patronis.

Unclaimed property is defined as a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner, the press release says. This includes dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds.

“Now is the perfect time to search to see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida. With the holiday season being an expensive time of year, we could all use a little extra spending money,” Patronis says. “This year has been a very difficult year for most, and my goal in doing this is to spread a little holiday cheer by helping Floridians find cash they didn’t know they had.”

The release says one in five Floridians have unclaimed property in the state. You can see if you have property waiting to be claimed at the following website: FLTreasureHunt.gov.

Here is a breakdown of unclaimed property values in the WCTV viewing area, according to the release:

Gadsden County: $2,830,315

Hamilton County: $725,470

Jefferson County: $684,960

Lafayette County: $276,776

Leon County: $27,280,191

Madison County: $1,022,030

Suwannee County: $2,494,841

Taylor County: $1,085,149

Wakulla County: $1,247,088

Patronis’ release also says business or government entities hold onto unclaimed property assets for a set period of time, typically five years. When the entity can’t locate or make contact with the owner of the asset, it is reported and sent to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Division of Unclaimed Property.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.