Advertisement

Florida CFO says Tallahassee area has more than $37 million in unclaimed property

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says there is more than $37 million in unclaimed property in the Tallahassee area. As part of his office’s “Holiday Money Hunt Hunt,” Patronis is encouraging Floridians to see if they or their business has unclaimed property in the state.

Statewide, there is $2 billion in unclaimed property, according to Patronis.

Unclaimed property is defined as a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner, the press release says. This includes dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds.

“Now is the perfect time to search to see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida. With the holiday season being an expensive time of year, we could all use a little extra spending money,” Patronis says. “This year has been a very difficult year for most, and my goal in doing this is to spread a little holiday cheer by helping Floridians find cash they didn’t know they had.”

The release says one in five Floridians have unclaimed property in the state. You can see if you have property waiting to be claimed at the following website: FLTreasureHunt.gov.

Here is a breakdown of unclaimed property values in the WCTV viewing area, according to the release:

  • Gadsden County: $2,830,315
  • Hamilton County: $725,470
  • Jefferson County: $684,960
  • Lafayette County: $276,776
  • Leon County: $27,280,191
  • Madison County: $1,022,030
  • Suwannee County: $2,494,841
  • Taylor County: $1,085,149
  • Wakulla County: $1,247,088

Patronis’ release also says business or government entities hold onto unclaimed property assets for a set period of time, typically five years. When the entity can’t locate or make contact with the owner of the asset, it is reported and sent to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Division of Unclaimed Property.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects were identified as Steven Carpenter (right) and James Ward (left).
Suspects of U.S. 27 chase in Leon County identified
Crews are fighting a structure fire off N Monroe Street in Tallahassee.
Crews battling large structure fire off N. Monroe near I-10
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 22, 2020
FSU fans enjoying food and drinks after Saturday's game against Clemson was cancelled.
Local fans and organizations react to the postponement of the FSU and Clemson game
A homicide investigation is underway after TPD discovered a shooting victim at a crash scene.
Officers discover shooting victim during crash investigation on West Tharpe

Latest News

Skeletal remains found in Jackson County
Adams said he’s never experienced anything like that before and that short ride shook him up,...
‘I don’t know whether I was scared or not’: Salvation Army volunteer stops donation bucket theft
Generic gambling photo.
Tallahassee police make arrests at illegal gambling house
Police say Lay’Lannie Inge was in the area of the 2400 block of Roberts Avenue before her...
Tallahassee police looking for missing 16-year-old