‘Football coaches aren’t doctors’: Norvell responds to remarks made by Clemson’s Swinney after game cancelation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The back and forth continues between the football programs of Clemson and Florida State.

Saturday’s game was postponed ahead of the scheduled noon kickoff after a Clemson player traveling with the team tested positive for COVID-19.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney then escalated the situation with comments he made to reporters on Sunday. On Monday, FSU head coach Mike Norvell responded, speaking publically for the first time since the game didn’t happen.

Norvell said he initially found out on Friday night that a Tigers player had tested positive and then Saturday, the decision not to play was made following a medical call.

During his remarks on Sunday, Swinney said he didn’t believe the cancelation was COVID related and that FSU needed to pay for all the expense for a potential December 12 rematch date.

“We’re competitors; that is the reason why we have things set up the way that they are set up,” Norvell said during his press conference on Monday. “Football coaches are not doctors. Some of us might think that we are.”

The last question Norvell was asked was if the cancelation Saturday was truly COVID-related, and he said absolutely.

