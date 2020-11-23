GHSA moves playoff games for all 2A, 4A schools to Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia High School Association has announced all of it’s playoff games in Class AA and AAAA will be moved to Saturday.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution’s Todd Holcomb says the change was made due to a lack of available officials for all of Friday’s game.

The GHSA says all other classifications will play, as scheduled, on Friday.

Impacted teams in our area include:

AAAA

Cairo (vs. West Laurens)

Bainbridge (vs. Westside-Macon)

Thomas County Central (at Baldwin)

AA

Thomasville (vs. Westside-Augusta) - Saturday, 1 p.m.

Fitzgerald (vs. Oglethorpe County)

Early County (at Putnam County)

Cook (at Jefferson County)

WCTV is working on getting updated times for these games. This story will be updated once those times are known.

