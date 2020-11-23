GHSA moves playoff games for all 2A, 4A schools to Saturday
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia High School Association has announced all of it’s playoff games in Class AA and AAAA will be moved to Saturday.
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution’s Todd Holcomb says the change was made due to a lack of available officials for all of Friday’s game.
The GHSA says all other classifications will play, as scheduled, on Friday.
Impacted teams in our area include:
AAAA
- Cairo (vs. West Laurens)
- Bainbridge (vs. Westside-Macon)
- Thomas County Central (at Baldwin)
AA
- Thomasville (vs. Westside-Augusta) - Saturday, 1 p.m.
- Fitzgerald (vs. Oglethorpe County)
- Early County (at Putnam County)
- Cook (at Jefferson County)
WCTV is working on getting updated times for these games. This story will be updated once those times are known.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.