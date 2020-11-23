Advertisement

GHSA moves playoff games for all 2A, 4A schools to Saturday

An official from the GHSA awaits the start of a football game.
An official from the GHSA awaits the start of a football game.(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia High School Association has announced all of it’s playoff games in Class AA and AAAA will be moved to Saturday.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution’s Todd Holcomb says the change was made due to a lack of available officials for all of Friday’s game.

The GHSA says all other classifications will play, as scheduled, on Friday.

Impacted teams in our area include:

AAAA

  • Cairo (vs. West Laurens)
  • Bainbridge (vs. Westside-Macon)
  • Thomas County Central (at Baldwin)

AA

  • Thomasville (vs. Westside-Augusta) - Saturday, 1 p.m.
  • Fitzgerald (vs. Oglethorpe County)
  • Early County (at Putnam County)
  • Cook (at Jefferson County)

WCTV is working on getting updated times for these games. This story will be updated once those times are known.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects were identified as Steven Carpenter (right) and James Ward (left).
Suspects of U.S. 27 chase in Leon County identified
Crews are fighting a structure fire off N Monroe Street in Tallahassee.
Crews battling large structure fire off N. Monroe near I-10
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 22, 2020
FSU fans enjoying food and drinks after Saturday's game against Clemson was cancelled.
Local fans and organizations react to the postponement of the FSU and Clemson game
A homicide investigation is underway after TPD discovered a shooting victim at a crash scene.
Officers discover shooting victim during crash investigation on West Tharpe

Latest News

FAMU women to sit out 2020/21 hoops season
The St. John Paul II Panthers host the University Christian Christians from Jacksonville at...
Sideline Snapshots: St. John Paul II hosts University Christian
The St. John Paul II Panthers host the University Christian Christians from Jacksonville at...
Sideline Snapshots: St. John Paul II faces off against University Christian
FSU-Clemson game postponed after Clemson player tests positive for COVID-19