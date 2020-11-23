Advertisement

Hannah's Sunday, November 22nd evening update

By Hannah Messier
Nov. 22, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tonight temperatures will cool into the upper 50s with a partly clear sky.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia with temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunshine will stick around for the entire day. Temperatures will rise into the mid-70s in the afternoon.

Sunshine will continue on Tuesday. However, another cold front is expected to move into the southeastern United States by mid-week. Clouds will increase across our area ahead of the front. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday night and into Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the mid-70s throughout the week.

