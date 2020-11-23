Advertisement

Leon County deputies investigating death of man at Leon County Detention Facility

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after an inmate was found dead inside his cell at the Leon County Detention Facility early Monday morning.

LCSO says around 3:30 a.m., deputies found 66-year-old Melvin Richardson unresponsive inside his cell.

Officials say life-saving measures were attempted, but Richardson was pronounced dead shortly after.

According to LCSO, Richardson was alone in his cell and say no foul play is suspected at this time.

Authorities say Richardson’s death is believed to be due to natural causes, but the investigation remains active, pending a final autopsy report.

LCSO says Richardson had been at the LCDF since July 23, 2020 on a felony battery charge.

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 23, 2020

