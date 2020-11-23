Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: November 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A very comfortable weather pattern will gradually warm a bit and shower chances will slowly return as well.

Monday, we had a sunny and pleasant day in the 70s; Monday night will be clear and cool, in the upper-40s to low-50s.

A few clouds return Tuesday, mainly over eastern areas, but no rain with highs in the mid-70s. By Wednesday, we’ll see more clouds, but only a stray shower or two and highs in the mid-70s.

By Thanksgiving Day, lows will only fall into the low-60s, then a mostly cloudy afternoon, with highs in the upper-70s. There is a change for a few scattered showers as a weak front pulls up stationary in our area; that will leave a few possible showers into Friday and Saturday.

A stronger system will approach the region by Sunday into Monday, with a better chance of showers and a few thunderstorms, followed by colder weather by the middle of next week.

In the tropics, there is only a weak disturbance in the Atlantic along an old frontal boundary; it is not expected to develop as it moves farther into the Atlantic. Elsewhere, all is quiet.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.