Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn apartments

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a young woman has died and six other people were wounded in a shooting at an apartment building in Brooklyn that followed an earlier shooting near a Sweet 16 birthday party.

Police say the first shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the East New York neighborhood and left a 17-year-old boy wounded in the leg. It wasn’t known what prompted that shooting.

The second shooting took place about 11:15 p.m. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Others shot at the apartment building ranged in age from 14 to 19 years old.

Police say they’re looking for more than one suspect in the apartment shooting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer captured this photo of LCSO deputies pursuing a suspect after targeting his deputy...
Suspect targets deputy with car, starts chase up U.S. 27 in Leon County
Crews are fighting a structure fire off N Monroe Street in Tallahassee.
Crews battling large structure fire off N. Monroe near I-10
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 22, 2020
A homicide investigation is underway after TPD discovered a shooting victim at a crash scene.
Officers discover shooting victim during crash investigation on West Tharpe
FSU fans enjoying food and drinks after Saturday's game against Clemson was cancelled.
Local fans and organizations react to the postponement of the FSU and Clemson game

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 4, 2020 file photo shows a Regal Cinemas location in New York City.
Regal owner Cineworld secures financial help until hoped-for reopening
What’s Brewing? Nov. 23, 2020
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 23, 2020
What's Brewing? Nov. 23, 2020