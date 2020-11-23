Salvation Army, other local organizations preparing to give back for those in need of Thanksgiving meal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday was the calm before the holiday hustle at Salvation Army as the organization expects to serve hundreds of people a Thanksgiving meal this week.

The Salvation Army hosts its Thanksgiving event every year.

This year, there will be both an indoor and outdoor space in order to serve just as many people but still maintain social distancing. PPE bags have also been put together for all of the volunteers.

But, organizers say because COVID-19 forces some organizations to either cancel or minimize food giveaways and meals, they’re expecting even more people to seek help by the organization.

“We strive to make this meal a true day of service,” said Julie Smith, the Social Services Coordinator at the Salvation Army. “This is my favorite day of the year.”

Smith says this year they’re preparing to serve about 500 people a home-cooked meal many people might not have otherwise.

“We pour a lot of heart into it, but we know for an awful lot of our guests this is the only day of the year they’re actually served,” she said.

The Salvation Army is expecting an increase of people this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But some other local groups are also stepping up.

“We’re his hands and feet to get things done on Earth,” said Bishop Designate Tyler Mekel Anderson Senior of Faith Center Church. “So God laid it on my heart to do this giveaway because of the economic impact.”

Faith Center Church is hosting a turkey giveaway on Tuesday at their center in Midtown, giving away 50 turkeys to families in need.

“That it kind of helps to soften and lighten the load of the economic impact that families have,” he said.

Because there’s nothing like a homecooked meal to show the community we’re all in this together.

For a list of restaurants doing Thanksgiving takeout, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.