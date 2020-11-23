Advertisement

Skeletal remains found in Jackson County

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A resident of the Alford Community in Jackson County discovered skeletal human remains while clearing a wooded area on his property on Wednesday, Nov. 18, according to deputies.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigators on scene contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab for assistance. Portions of the remains were recovered and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, JCSO says.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continued searching and found more evidence buried on the property.

During the recovery, more skeletal remains were found scattered throughout the densely wooded area, deputies say. According to the sheriff’s office, the additional remains and other evidence gathered have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The identity of the remains is currently unknown.

Missing persons cases led the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to a potential identity, but authorities will continue the investigation to accurately identify the remains, before prematurely releasing any names.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they are available.

“Sheriff Roberts would like to express his most sincere gratitude to the citizen who located the remains, The 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, along with Sheriff Tommy Ford and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab and Search and Rescue Teams for their extensive efforts in this recovery,” JCSO wrote on Facebook.

