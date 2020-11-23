Tallahassee police looking for missing 16-year-old
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for an “endangered” missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday.
Police say Lay’Lannie Inge was in the area of the 2400 block of Roberts Avenue before her disappearance. She was wearing a pink T-shirt and black shorts at the time. Police say she is 5 feet 5 inches tall and has a slim build.
If you have any information, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200.
