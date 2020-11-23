Tallahassee police looking for missing 16-year-old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for an “endangered” missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday.

Police say Lay’Lannie Inge was in the area of the 2400 block of Roberts Avenue before her disappearance. She was wearing a pink T-shirt and black shorts at the time. Police say she is 5 feet 5 inches tall and has a slim build.

If you have any information, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing/endangered juvenile. If you have information regarding Lay’Lannie’s whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Monday, November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.