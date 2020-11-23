Tallahassee police make arrests at illegal gambling house

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested four suspects while serving a search warrant at an illegal gambling house on North Monroe Street.

Community complaints and a call about a store employee apparently pointing a gun at someone led to police serving the search warrant at 2418 North Monroe Street on Thursday, Nov. 19.

“TPD is committed to enhancing the quality of life for citizens and addressing illegal activity related to gambling,” TPD’s press release says.

Emma Dorsey, Denise Mathis and Irish Johnson were arrested for gambling, while Charles Ricker was arrested for keeping the gambling house.

TPD says if you have information about illegal gambling, call 850-891-4200 and request to talk to the Special Investigations Section. Additionally, you can stay anonymous with your tips at 850-574-TIPS.

