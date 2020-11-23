Advertisement

The votes are in: National Zoo’s giant panda cub named

The National Zoo’s giant panda cub was named Xiao Qi Ji following a public vote.
The National Zoo’s giant panda cub was named Xiao Qi Ji following a public vote.(Source: Smithsonian’s National Zoo/WJLA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The National Zoo’s giant panda cub finally has a name.

Following a public vote, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute announced Monday that the 3-month-old cub will be named Xiao Qi Ji.

In English, it translates as “Little Miracle.” It was one of four Mandarin names that were up for a public vote last week on the zoo’s website.

Just under 135,000 votes came over five days.

The panda’s birth was livestreamed in August. Since then, upwards of 1.5 million people have tuned into the zoo’s giant panda cam to watch him grow.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects were identified as Steven Carpenter (right) and James Ward (left).
Suspects of U.S. 27 chase in Leon County identified
Crews are fighting a structure fire off N Monroe Street in Tallahassee.
Crews battling large structure fire off N. Monroe near I-10
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 22, 2020
A homicide investigation is underway after TPD discovered a shooting victim at a crash scene.
Officers discover shooting victim during crash investigation on West Tharpe
FSU fans enjoying food and drinks after Saturday's game against Clemson was cancelled.
Local fans and organizations react to the postponement of the FSU and Clemson game

Latest News

Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions travel for thanksgiving despite COVID surge
Skeletal remains found in Jackson County
FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's...
GM to recall 7 million vehicles globally to replace Takata air bags
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, a fishing boat unloads its catch including just...
Pandemic has taken a bite out of seafood trade, consumption
Adams said he’s never experienced anything like that before and that short ride shook him up,...
‘I don’t know whether I was scared or not’: Salvation Army volunteer stops donation bucket theft