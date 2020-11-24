Advertisement

Applications for the Leon County Children’s Services Council now open

By Monica Casey
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Applications for the Leon County Children’s Services Council are now open; the application period runs through January 13.

The creation of the CSC passed with about 66% of the vote earlier this month. The County Commission voted on the selection process at last week’s meeting.

The Children’s Services Council will have 10 total members; five are predetermined by the bylaws, and five will be selected by the Governor.

The County Commission will send the governor 15 names to consider.

Applicants are required to have lived in Leon County for the past 24 months and provide a financial statement.

Leon County Commission Chair Rick Minor discussed what he’s looking for in the applications.

“For me personally, I’m looking for people who have a demonstrated commitment to improving the lives of children, but also people who are good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said Commissioner Minor. “We want to make sure that the money we invest in kids really has a strong return, so that we can demonstrate that back to voters.

Minor says he’s heard of a lot of interest in the positions.

After the County Commission sends the governor the list of 15 nominees, he will have 45 days to choose five names from that list.

Minor says he wants to get started as quickly as possible after that.

One County Commissioner will sit on the Board; the Commission will choose that person at their December 8th Commission meeting.

The other members include the Superintendent of Schools, a DCF Administrator, a Juvenile Court Judge, and a School Board member.

You can apply here.

