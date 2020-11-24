Chiles girls basketball in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Chiles girls basketball team will quarantine for two weeks following a player testing positive for COVID-19, according to Timberwolves Head Coach Deja Jefferies.

The positive test means Chiles will not play Tuesday’s season opener at Godby and will also miss their next three scheduled games, all of which were road contests, against Lincoln (December 3), FAMU DRS (Dec. 5) and Florida High (Dec. 7).

Tuesday’s scheduled game with Godby will likely be made up, according to Godby Head Coach Chelsea Johnson Muir. Both teams have open dates between Dec. 9 and Dec. 18. If a makeup date does not work, the two teams will play Jan. 9 at Chiles.

Chiles can return to the court on Dec. 8, when the Timberwolves are slated to play at North Florida Christian.

The team will not be allowed to practice during the quarantine period.

