Chiles, Leon play to draw in boys soccer
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chiles and Leon played to a draw 1-1 draw in boys soccer on Monday.
Chiles was able to crack the board first when Kyle Otis’ header gave the Timberwolves a 1-0 lead, one they would maintain at the break.
In the second half, Leon was able to scratch out the equalizer and tie the game at 1-1, which would also prove to be the final.
