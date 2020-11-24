Advertisement

Christmas Connection launches for Christmas season

This year, the group is trying to make it easy for folks who prefer to shop online by posting wish lists on Amazon for the families in need.
This year, the group is trying to make it easy for folks who prefer to shop online by posting wish lists on Amazon for the families in need.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Christmas Connection is now accepting donations to help hundreds of families in the Big Bend have a brighter holiday.

The new donation center opened Monday at the old Suz-Annz furniture shop at 2811 Capital Circle Northeast.

“Day one has been really exciting,” Christmas Connection Coordinator Lisa Harvey said. “We’ve had a steady stream of donors coming in and dropping off items.”

The annual drive will focus this year on brand new toys and essentials only.

The Christmas Connection will be helping 450 families, many of them impacted by COVID.

“I think the need is the greatest it’s ever been in all our communities,” said Matt Knee, the CEO of Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida. “We’re just trying to provide a Merry Christmas to those who need it the most.”

As an added safety measure, there is curbside drop off this year and they’re hoping many people will opt to donate online via Christmas Connection’s Amazon wish list.

The donation center will be open again Tuesday.  Then it will re-open on Sunday, November 29 and remain open seven days a week until December 21st.

