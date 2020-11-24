City staff prepares for annual Dorothy B. Oven Holiday light drive-thru, expecting a busier event this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Holiday Light Drive-Thru opens Thanksgiving night at Dorothy B. Oven Park; it’s one of the only annual holiday events that has not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canceled events include the Winter Festival and Elf Night; the drive-thru will allow residents to enjoy lights from the safe, socially distanced space of their vehicles.

There are more than 150,000 lights at the park; the event runs until New Year’s Day. City of Tallahassee staff has worked since Halloween to put together the event.

The lights will be lit from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We’re promoting primarily a drive-thru experience, we want folks to enjoy the decorations from the comfort of their car; we want to still be a part of people’s holiday spirit, while remaining safe at the same time!” said Bobby Sparks, the Recreation Superintendent for Tallahassee Parks and Recreation.

With many other holiday events canceled, leaders expect the light show to be extra busy this year; they’re asking drivers to be aware of traffic backing up onto Thomasville Road, and asking attendees to be patient and give themselves extra time.

Sparks says weekends are considerably busier than weekdays.

The drive-thru is entirely free, and you can circle through as many times as you’d like.

