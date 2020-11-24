Florida State postpones season opener against Gardner-Webb due to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State men’s basketball team announced it has postponed its season-opening game against Gardner-Webb University due to a positive COVID-19 case on the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ team.

FSU’s announcement comes following similar moves made by Duke University and the University of Georgia. GWU was set to open their season against the Blue Devils and face the Bulldogs after their stop in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles are now slated to open their 2020/21 campaign against the University of North Florida on Wednesday, December 2, at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

