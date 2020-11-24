Advertisement

Former Seminole Akers notches first career NFL touchdown

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay...
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State running back Cam Akers recorded his first career NFL touchdown on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night football.

Akers’ score came with 5:39 left in the third quarter of Monday’s game and was a reception on a pass from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

Entering Monday’s game, Akers had played in seven games this season and had totaled 209 yards on 47 total touches (186 rushing yards on 45 carries and two receptions for 23 yards).

Akers and the Rams won, 27-24, to improve to 7-3 and hand Tampa their fourth loss of the season. Akers finished the game with five rushes for 15 yards and his four-yard touchdown reception.

