Former Seminole Akers notches first career NFL touchdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State running back Cam Akers recorded his first career NFL touchdown on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night football.

Akers’ score came with 5:39 left in the third quarter of Monday’s game and was a reception on a pass from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

Rookie RB Cam Akers -- who was expected to be a big fantasy football contributor this season - with his first career NFL touchdown, and the Rams lead 24-17. pic.twitter.com/q1NdkudAvH — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 24, 2020

Entering Monday’s game, Akers had played in seven games this season and had totaled 209 yards on 47 total touches (186 rushing yards on 45 carries and two receptions for 23 yards).

Akers and the Rams won, 27-24, to improve to 7-3 and hand Tampa their fourth loss of the season. Akers finished the game with five rushes for 15 yards and his four-yard touchdown reception.

